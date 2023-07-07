Blueface Slammed For Asking 6-Year-Old Son If He's Gay for Ignoring Strippers

Play video content

If it wasn't already apparent, here's some more evidence as to why rapper Blueface won't win "Father of The Year" anytime soon -- bringing strippers into his home with his 6-year-old son present -- and then questioning his child's sexuality.

Blueface posted a series of videos Thursday showcasing multiple mostly-naked dancers twerking in his living room … with his son, Javaughn's mother Jaidyn Alexis, also dancing in the background.

Blueface then leaves the living room for the kitchen to show Javaughn digging through the pantry, teasing, “It's booty cheeks out here, you over here looking for chips and Slim Jim's and s***" … he then proceeded to grill his son, asking if he was gay.

After convincing Javaughn the correct answer was "no," Blueface gave the boy multiple high-fives.