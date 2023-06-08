Blueface Out of Las Vegas Jail, Attempts to Coach Jaidyn Alexis' Rap Career

Play video content

Blueface wasn't in a Las Vegas jail cell for too long after being arrested for robbery Wednesday afternoon -- and Jaidyn Alexis, mother of his 2 children, was waiting outside with the appropriate party favors.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Blueface was arrested in court while appearing for a separate offense but was allowed to make bail and Jaidyn came in clutch.

For her loyalty, Blueface immediately launched into star-maker mode and began training her for a potentially lucrative rap career in the studio.

Under Blue's coaching, Jaidyn turned the untitled track into a diss song for the haters who called her ugly. However, she also ended up hating the recording process, and her coach!!!

Their studio session bled well into Thursday morning with Jaidyn threatening to take even longer to prevent Blue from dipping off to go see his other girlfriend, Chrisean Rock ... who apparently didn't want to see him after his arrest!!!

Someone sneakily caught Chrisean's happy reaction that Blue was in jail but she denied that was her true feeling.