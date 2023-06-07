Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas On Robbery Charges

Blueface is in hot water with the law yet again, this time showing up to court for one issue and getting arrested for another ... after police claim he was involved in an alleged robbery.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, BF was taken into police custody Wednesday and charged with a felony. As for why he was in court in the first place, he was supposed to have a preliminary hearing for his attempted murder charges.

TMZ broke that story ... BF was arrested back in November after prosecutors claimed he discharged a firearm into a house, building, vehicle or craft. In the new case, the alleged robbery was a direct violation of the stipulations the court placed on him after that case.