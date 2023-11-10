Blueface Roasted For Showing Off Fiancee's Home Cooking

Blueface was roasted online for proudly showing off his new fiancée Jaidyn Alexis' home cooking ... which had culinary critics mocking the millionaire for eating like he was "living paycheck to paycheck."

Digging into homemade pasta topped with cheese singles and a basic side shredded salad, the rapper likely didn't expect to be dragged by online foodies ... who schooled him on shredded cheese and real, non-plastic plates for a more indulgent dining experience.

The salad wasn't let off the hook either, as one person likened it to old pencil shavings -- while others simply encouraged Blueface to "throw away the whole stove and whatever else she used to make this concoction." Ouch.

In one statement that hit a little close to home ... someone wrote, "I see why he cheats," in reference to his turbulent relationship with ex-Chrisean Rock.

Elsewhere, the home cooking was branded as "prison food," ... which Blueface may get all too familiar with if he breaks the terms of his 3-year probation for a Vegas shooting.