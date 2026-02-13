Blueface Chokes Wax Statue of Zendaya, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@bluefasebabyy

Blueface choked out Zendaya ... well, the wax figure version of her, at least -- squeezing its neck at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Thursday.

The rapper shared several videos from the popular Los Angeles tourist spot ... including one where he pushed in Wax-Daya's chair before walking around to sit across the table from it.

BF then bizarrely launches at the statue and grabs its throat before swearing at it. We've reached out to the museum for comment on the odd behavior.

Blue decided to cast a wide net in his search for a new wax girlfriend, BTW ... also sidling up to Kylie Jenner's wax statue to speak sweet nothings to it.

The compliments fell on deaf ears -- again, this is Wax Kylie -- but Blueface joked his friend shouldn't film him with his "girl."

Zendaya and Kylie are the only two statues Blueface shot his shot with ... interesting choices since the two real-life celebs are in committed relationships with Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet, respectively.