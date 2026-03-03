Burger King President Shades McDonald's CEO With Massive Burger Bite

Play video content Burger King

Burger King just flipped the script ... posting a video of its leader going full savage on a Whopper ... and it sure smells like shade aimed straight at the McDonald’s CEO!

In the clip, BK President Tom Curtis takes a monster bite out of the chain’s signature burger, absolutely demolishing it ... then admits it’s so messy he needs a napkin. Respect.

He’s rocking a "Flame Grilling Since 1954" apron and actually working the kitchen -- a not-so-subtle contrast to Golden Arches boss Chris Kempczinski, who recently went viral looking more boardroom than burger joint as he pecked into their new "Big Arch" burger.

Turns out Tom himself may not have been the one trolling -- the Burger King account captioned the video, “thought we’d replay this,” suggesting it’s a throwback clapback.