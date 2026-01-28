Heidi Klum Noshes on Bowl of Potato Chips During Naked Massage

Play video content Instagram/@heidiklum

Heidi Klum enjoys a relaxing massage from time to time ... particularly with a large bowl of potato chips!

Strange -- and salty -- as that may sound ... the supermodel posted an Instagram video showing her lying face down on a massage table while scarfing down the crispy treats from a big bowl.

Check out the short clip ... which starts with the camera zeroing in on Heidi's leg getting a rub down by a massage therapist.

Then the camera pans up Heidi's naked body covered somewhat by a sheet with her snacking on the chips and making loud crunching noises.

But the yumminess doesn't stop there. There's a cheeky ending you're not gonna wanna miss!

Heidi captioned the video with a face emoji “😋,” prompting a bunch of her fans to weigh in on her appetizing rub down.

One commented that a spa massage and chips seemed relaxing, while another remarked that Heidi is a lucky woman. A third said they wanted chips and a massage too!