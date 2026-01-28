Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum Noshes on Bowl of Potato Chips During Naked Massage

Heidi Klum I'm Hungry For A Naked Massage And Potato Chips!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
012826 heidi klum kal
SHIATSU SNACK
Instagram/@heidiklum

Heidi Klum enjoys a relaxing massage from time to time ... particularly with a large bowl of potato chips!

Strange -- and salty -- as that may sound ... the supermodel posted an Instagram video showing her lying face down on a massage table while scarfing down the crispy treats from a big bowl.

012826_heidi_klum_2222755

Check out the short clip ... which starts with the camera zeroing in on Heidi's leg getting a rub down by a massage therapist.

Then the camera pans up Heidi's naked body covered somewhat by a sheet with her snacking on the chips and making loud crunching noises.

But the yumminess doesn't stop there. There's a cheeky ending you're not gonna wanna miss!

Heidi Klum Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Heidi Klum's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Heidi captioned the video with a face emoji “😋,” prompting a bunch of her fans to weigh in on her appetizing rub down.

One commented that a spa massage and chips seemed relaxing, while another remarked that Heidi is a lucky woman. A third said they wanted chips and a massage too!

See what you started, Heidi?!

Related articles