Heidi Klum Goes Topless on Beach Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz, Again

It may be December, but it's still hot in the tropics ... and Heidi Klum amped up the temps once again by baring lots of skin ... and we have the pics!

The 52-year-old supermodel radiated confidence with her chest completely out while soaking up the sun in the Caribbean in St. Barts. Wearing nothing but a bikini bottom, Heidi flaunted her dream body as she strutted across the sand like an absolute goddess.

And oh yeah ... her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was there, too. The German guitarist was also topless, but ... it just didn't have the same effect. No offense, Tom!

This was just the latest bare-breasted escapade Heidi has taken over the holiday at St. Bart's, AKA Saint Barthélemy. We showed you pics last week of Heidi splashing around the water, hanging off her husband while her girls were swinging freely.

In fact, Heidi's so used to dropping the top she once admitted her kids felt the need to remind her to throw on some clothes when their friends came over to the house.