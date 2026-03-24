Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Gets Perks Behind Bars After Murder Arrest

Quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player Dayton Webber has got it pretty good behind bars for someone facing murder charges ... the dude's kicking back watching movies and TV and getting recreation time, plus three square meals a day, at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia, TMZ has learned.

Webber's cushy lifestyle at the detention facility comes as he awaits extradition back to Charles County, Maryland, to be charged in this weekend's shooting death of Bradrick Michael Wells in La Plata, MD.

Albemarle-Charlottesville Superintendent Martin Kumer tells TMZ ... 27-year-old Webber is being well taken care of at the jail, which is totally equipped to take care of his medical needs.

When he arrived at the facility, Webber told staff he chose not to wear his prosthetics over the past several months, Kumer said, and he did not bring the artificial limbs along with him -- nor does he want them while he's incarcerated there.

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He seems to do OK without his prosthetics ... we have video from a few years ago showing him shimmying up a ladder into a hunter's blind, with a rifle strapped to his back.

Kumer said Webber is housed in a single cell in the infirmary, which is considered a special management unit. Kumer also said Webber is under 24/7 observation by staff and security cameras, which look into his cell. Plus, Kumer says, correctional officers check on him at least twice an hour to make sure everything is OK.

So far, Kumer says, Webber has been a good inmate with no rule violations ... he's allowed to shower once a day, enjoy one hour of rec time in the basketball gymnasium, or he can just hang out with other inmates.

Kumer says Webber also has a tablet for video visits and phone calls with family, friends, and his attorneys. He can also use the tablet to watch current movies and TV shows, play games, watch sports, and access the law library.

But his life may not be so cushy once he's returned to La Plata. According to police ... Webber was driving a vehicle with Wells in the front passenger seat Sunday when the two got into a heated argument.

Cops say Webber pulled a gun and shot Wells to death in front of witnesses in the backseat. He then allegedly asked the backseat passengers to help him yank Wells out of the car, but they refused and left the scene.

Webber allegedly fled with the body still in the car, but he was eventually picked up by the police, cops said, adding Wells' corpse was later found in someone's backyard. Webber is facing two murder charges as well as other serious offenses.

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