Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Had Arm Impressions Taken by Police

Dayton Webber -- the quadruple amputee cornhole professional who was arrested for murder earlier this week -- wasn't fingerprinted at the jailhouse for obvious reasons ... authorities took an impression at the ends of his arms instead.

Albemarle-Charlottesville Superintendent Martin Kumer tells TMZ ... when an individual is being arrested for the first time and is missing a limb, like Webber, authorities take an impression of wherever the appendage ends.

In Webber's case, this means taking an impression on the forearm where his arms abruptly come to an end.

As we told you ... Webber is locked up at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia -- where he's experiencing pretty cushy conditions while waiting to be extradited back to Maryland, where cops say he gunned down 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells.

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We're told Webber told authorities he didn't want his prosthetic limbs behind bars ... and, given videos we've run showing him firing multiple guns and climbing up a ladder, it seems he can do just fine without them.

Authorities claim Webber fatally shot Wells in a car on Sunday ... then allegedly dumped the body and fled to Virginia. Cops say eyewitnesses told them they saw the whole incident.