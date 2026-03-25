Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Loads Crossbow in Social Media Video

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It seems Dayton Webber -- the quadruple amputee accused of shooting a man to death earlier this week -- isn't just a fan of guns ... because a new video shows him loading up a crossbow.

The video -- posted in November 2024 -- is making the rounds online ... and shows Webber walking his followers through the process of loading up the large weapon.

Check out the clip ... Webber takes his time with the device -- using a socket wrench to adjust the crossbow's stock, turning it meticulously while balancing the crossbow on his right leg.

Eventually, he slides an arrow into the flight groove and tells the audience they should consider getting a TenPoint crossbow ... a brand he touts as "easy to use." He then walks off with the weapon in hand.

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We've been sharing videos all week of 27-year-old Webber shooting firearms ... showing clips where he's popping off with both a handgun and a rifle.

Webber was arrested in Virginia Sunday after cops claimed he killed Bradrick Wells, also 27, in Maryland. Cops say eyewitnesses told them they were in the car with Webber and Wells when Webber allegedly shot Wells in the passenger seat ... and they say Webber then asked them to help him get the body out of the car. Cops say these eyewitnesses told officers they refused and got out of the car. Webber was arrested hours later.