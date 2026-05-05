'Summer House' KJ Dillard Reveals Bravo Apologized for Reunion Audio Leak Blame

Play video content Video: KJ Dillard Clears His Name: Bravo Apologizes for Audio Leak Blame TMZ.com

"Summer House" newbie KJ Dillard says Bravo reached out and apologized to him after rumors spiraled saying he was the one to leak the audio from the recent reunion, TMZ has learned.

We caught up with KJ in NYC, and he tells us anyone who thought he was the one who recorded and then leaked audio from the recent reunion filmed last week is "ignorant."

As we previously reported, Bravo launched an investigation into who leaked the bombshell audio ... and after fan speculation grew that KJ was the one to release the audio, he tells us Bravo reached out to let him know they caught the culprit, and apologized to him for being accused.

KJ started on the hit Bravo show on Season 10 ... landing him a spot during one of the biggest blow-ups on the show, and he tells us he still feels blessed to be a part of the mix.

When asked if the "Scamanda" drama helped the show gain a bigger audience, KJ acknowledges that "Summer House" already had a strong fan base before the scandal ... but now, it's become a household name that everyone knows.