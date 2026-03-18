Bonnie Blue Charged With Outraging Public Decency in England

Bonnie Blue found out the hard way sex doesn't sell in the UK ... she's been charged with public indecency for simulating a sex act!

The adult content creator (real name Tia Billinger) was charged Monday with outraging public decency stemming from a December 2025 incident in which she simulated the act while holding the Indonesian flag outside the country's embassy in London, England.

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Bonnie recorded the moment and posted the video to TikTok showing her surrounded by hooded men in masks. To the camera, she revealed she was previously arrested on the Indonesian island of Bali, which is why she decided to perform the sex act outside the country's embassy in London.

In 2025, Bonnie was arrested by Bali authorities on suspicion of making pornographic online content after she rode in a pickup truck labeled "Bang Bus." She was subsequently deported.

In the London case, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson tells TMZ ... Bonnie will go before a judge to face the criminal charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 22.