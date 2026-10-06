American Airlines Alleged Masturbator Caught On Video Touching Herself

Play video content Video: Woman Caught Masturbating On American Airlines Flight TMZ.com

A woman who allegedly got drunk before an American Airlines flight took her induction into the Mile High Club into her own hands ... literally ... because she's on video pleasuring herself, and only TMZ has the shocking footage.

In the 7-second clip ... a bottomless Katy Inzer is seen stretching out across a row of seats near First Class, rubbing her hand between her bare legs as she puts her feet against the window. No wonder airlines block off First Class with a curtain.

Her solo mission to Mile High Club status was anything but subtle ... because the man seated in front of her told cops he heard her moaning, and another passenger caught her on camera.

According to a witness statement to police ... Izner was flying on an AA flight from Baltimore to Miami on September 11 when a man and his wife heard "strange loud moaning sounds" coming from the row behind him.

The man told police he turned around only to see a half-naked Inzer pleasuring herself with her legs against the window.

He also said he notified flight staff, who ordered Inzer to stop and put her clothes back on, which she did.

According to a police report ... after the plane landed at Miami International Airport, detectives interviewed Inzer and noticed her bloodshot eyes and "strong odor of alcohol."

Cops say Inzer told officers that while her flight was delayed in Baltimore for two hours, she had "several drinks" before boarding the plane. She also claimed she couldn't remember a thing from the flight because she was asleep.