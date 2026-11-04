Tony Parker, Eva Longoria Scandal: Erin Benavides Had Alcohol In Her System When She Died

Erin Benavides, the woman linked to the cheating scandal involving Eva Longoria and Tony Parker, had an extremely high blood alcohol level when she died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

According to the autopsy and toxicology report, obtained by TMZ, Erin's blood was tested after her death and revealed the presence of ethanol. Per the docs, her blood alcohol concentration was 0.401% ... more than five times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.

The report also detected isopropanol and acetone in her system, though the findings do not establish whether those substances were consumed or resulted from other biological or postmortem processes.

According to the autopsy report, Erin died from a single gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a suicide.

The medical examiner also noted Erin had sent suicide-related text messages to family members and had a reported history of making suicidal comments.

Sources told TMZ ... Erin left behind journals containing personal writings, though it's unclear what was written in them or whether investigators reviewed their contents.

As we previously reported ... Erin was found dead in October at her Texas home. Her death came years after she was thrust into the spotlight amid allegations involving Tony, who was married to Eva at the time.

You'll recall ... Eva filed for divorce from Tony in November 2010 after she allegedly discovered inappropriate text messages between him and Erin, who was then married to Tony's former San Antonio Spurs teammate Brent Barry.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2011.