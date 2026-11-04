Kellie Pickler Settles Battle With Late Husband’s Parents Over His iPhone, Gun Collection

Kellie Pickler and her former parents-in-law reached a confidential settlement over her late husband's property, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the "American Idol" alum is calling off the fight with Kyle Jacobs' parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs.

Kellie has been fighting Reed and Sharon for 3 years ... Kyle's parents claimed the singer refused to return a ton of his property ... including a phone, bling, and some firearms.

Kyle died on February 17, 2023, at the age of 49. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kyle, who was a famous country songwriter, died inside the home he shared with Kellie. The entertainer was home when Kyle took his life, but was asleep in a different room.

Reed and Sharon tried to fire off a subpoena to Kellie demanding she return Kyle's gun collection, Rolex watch, his jewelry except his wedding ring, musical equipment, his iPhone, baseball cards, laptop, and other hard drives.

Kellie denied she did anything wrong and argued she may have been the rightful owner of the property.

In a separate court filing, Reed and Sharon argued, "[Kellie] has taken what should have been a simple matter and turned it into a highly personal crucible, painting herself as the tragic victim."

It appears the court battle is officially over.