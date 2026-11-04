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Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Asks Court To Order Her To Pay $240K For Legal Fees

Olivier Martinez to Judge Make Halle Pay For Custody War ... $240K For My Legal Team!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez is asking the court to order her to pay his attorneys $240,000 for his legal fees after their bitter custody battle ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Olivier claims his legal fees exploded, and he doesn't have the means to pay them, saying he only receives $776.34 per month on average in residuals as income.

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In addition to $176,522.58 in unpaid legal fees he says he owes, he's also asking for an additional $63,477.42 to cover future fees for any legal matters related to their custody battle.

In his income and expense declaration ... Olivier claims his estimated monthly expenses total $17,555.99 ... and that he has $43,206.22 in various accounts.

Maceo Robert-Martinez Playing VR Game
Launch Gallery
Maceo Playing VR Game Launch Gallery
Superior Court of California, Los Angeles

As we previously reported ... the temporary restraining order was dissolved following their recent court proceedings, but the judge kept in place a temporary custodial arrangement giving Olivier primary physical custody of his and Halle's 13-year-old son, Maceo.

Olivier had claimed that Halle choked Maceo, and Halle denied the allegations. Maceo later gave closed-door testimony, with both Olivier and Halle ordered out of the courtroom.

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