James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa Celebrate Shocking Election Wins at Whataburger

James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won't be flipping burgers at Whataburger come January ... because they just turned Texas blue -- and celebrated at their state's popular fast-food chain.

The senator-elect and governor-elect from the Lone Star State raised their oversized soda cups to the end of a stressful election season at a local Whataburger late Tuesday night ... all smiles while surrounded by their adoring supporters after some shocking election results.

Talarico waxed Ken Paxton ... but that wasn't even the big surprise in Texas.

Even more surprisingly ... Hinojosa defeated incumbent Governor Greg Abbott -- reportedly winning by a reported 7 points. Abbott has served as the governor of Texas since 2015 and was seeking a fourth term.

Talarico and Hinojosa's wins are part of a much larger blue wave that swept the nation Tuesday night. Democrats won back the Senate and the House by wide margins.