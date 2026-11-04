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James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa Celebrate Shocking Election Wins at Whataburger

James Talarico & Gina Hinojosa Whata-Win!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won't be flipping burgers at Whataburger come January ... because they just turned Texas blue -- and celebrated at their state's popular fast-food chain.

The senator-elect and governor-elect from the Lone Star State raised their oversized soda cups to the end of a stressful election season at a local Whataburger late Tuesday night ... all smiles while surrounded by their adoring supporters after some shocking election results.

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Talarico waxed Ken Paxton ... but that wasn't even the big surprise in Texas.

Even more surprisingly ... Hinojosa defeated incumbent Governor Greg Abbott -- reportedly winning by a reported 7 points. Abbott has served as the governor of Texas since 2015 and was seeking a fourth term.

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Talarico and Hinojosa's wins are part of a much larger blue wave that swept the nation Tuesday night. Democrats won back the Senate and the House by wide margins.

Victory tastes sweet ... as sweet as a pair of large Whataburger fountain drinks, apparently!

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