James Talarico Challenges Ken Paxton to TMZ-Hosted Senate Debate

James Talarico Hey Kenny, Let's Rumble at TMZ-Hosted Debate!!! ... And How 'Bout Matt McConaughey Running?!?
Texas Senate candidate James Talarico heard his opponent, Ken Paxton, loud and clear when Paxton told TMZ Tuesday ... he'd agree to a debate under the right conditions, so Talarico has answered that challenge -- let's throw down at a TMZ-hosted debate!
Let us just say ... we would be psyched to host, and would move mountains to make it happen. J.T. suggests Jacob and Charlie should moderate, and we're totally down with that.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
More on the debate in a minute ... but Talarico had an interesting response to his fellow Texan, Matthew McConaughey, who dumped on the 2-party system a few days back. Talarico thinks Matt is onto something, and even endorses the actor as a great, third-party candidate for an unspecified office in the Lone Star State.
Jacob also asked Talarico if he's bothered by critics who say he falls short in the macho department -- Talarico has a way of blunting that criticism.
As for a possible square-off, Paxton has said he'd debate at somewhere other than CNN. Talarico has suggested FOX as an alternative, but Paxton didn't bite. So TMZ seems like a viable option, or so we think. After all, Jacob and Charlie are fair, respectful and pretty damn smart.