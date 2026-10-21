Play video content Video: James Talarico Challenges Ken Paxton to TMZ-Hosted Senate Debate TMZ DC

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico heard his opponent, Ken Paxton, loud and clear when Paxton told TMZ Tuesday ... he'd agree to a debate under the right conditions, so Talarico has answered that challenge -- let's throw down at a TMZ-hosted debate!

Let us just say ... we would be psyched to host, and would move mountains to make it happen. J.T. suggests Jacob and Charlie should moderate, and we're totally down with that.

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More on the debate in a minute ... but Talarico had an interesting response to his fellow Texan, Matthew McConaughey, who dumped on the 2-party system a few days back. Talarico thinks Matt is onto something, and even endorses the actor as a great, third-party candidate for an unspecified office in the Lone Star State.

Jacob also asked Talarico if he's bothered by critics who say he falls short in the macho department -- Talarico has a way of blunting that criticism.

Play video content Video: Ken Paxton Discusses Senate Race Over Beef Jerky, Sets Terms for Talarico Debate TMZ DC