Texas Gov. Nominee Gina Hinojosa Says Elon Musk Doesn't Scare Her

Elon Musk Is Lucky to Be in Texas!!!

Play video content Video: Texas Gov. Candidate Gina Hinojosa Says She’s Not Intimidated by Elon Musk TMZ DC

Gina Hinojosa has a message for Elon Musk ... he's lucky to be in Texas, so he'd better keep his hands off the beaches.

Our own Jacob and Charlie caught up with the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas ... where the conversation went from sharing Whataburger iced tea to the world's richest man.

Things got interesting when Gina accused Gov. Greg Abbott of trying to hand over Boca Chica State Park to Musk ... saying she's not about to let billionaires call the shots.

And when Jacob asked if she's worried Musk might pack up his businesses and ditch Texas if she becomes governor, Gina wasn't sweating it.

She said ... "Nobody wants to leave Texas. As Texans, we know our worth, and he's lucky to be here, frankly."

As for whether Musk is a genius or just a businessman who hires them, Gina played it safe ... saying she doesn't know the guy well enough to judge, but she definitely doesn't want him taking taxpayer dollars or public beaches.

The conversation wasn't all business, though ... Gina revealed her son is already eyeing the governor's mansion backyard for a baseball net if she wins.

Play video content Video: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Beer Summit With TMZ Goes Off the Rails TMZ DC

She also took a jab at Abbott for refusing to debate her ... joking Jacob must be a big donor if he managed to score some face time with the governor.