Play video content Video: Abdul El-Sayed Plugs Gatorade Zero, Sardines TMZ DC

Abdul El-Sayed took a break from pitching voters on equality and human rights ... and got to work pitching TMZ DC on Gatorade Zero.

Jacob and Charlie have boots on the ground in Michigan, and they caught up with the Michigan senatorial candidate at a Detroit gas station as he stopped to refuel. El-Sayed beelined straight for the fridge, where he showed us what's powering his campaign.

El-Sayed pulled out an ice-cold bottle of Gatorade Zero, then stumped for the drink ... schooling our guys on electrolytes and hydration ... and explaining why Glacier Cherry is his flavor of choice.

It's more Gatorade ad than campaign ad.

El-Sayed then went on the hunt ... searching for protein chips, but settling for a bag of Better Made Hot Cheese Popcorn -- a Detroit staple.

The guy's a health nut ... and when he spotted a can of sardines, he told us why the fishy snack gets his vote.

Sorry, Big Tuna, El-Sayed's going lower on the food chain ... and don't even get him started on anchovies.

Play video content Video: Abdul El-Sayed Fan of Human Rights, Hot Cheese TMZ DC

Back outside, El-Sayed shared the popcorn with Jacob and Charlie ... and when the Red Hots kicked in, he cracked open the Gatorade and they all took a swig.