Play video content Video: Trump Fat Shames Protester At Rally TMZ DC

A Trump protester took a beating at the hands of some of his apparent supporters ... all while the president sat back and fat-shamed the protester.

The shocking scene played out in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday night ... right in front of our TMZ DC team, Jacob and Charlie -- who caught the moment on video.

Check it out ... the protester -- wearing a shirt that reads "Release the Epstein Files" -- stands and heckles the president when several other audience members get physical with them.

Play video content Video: Trump Protester Beaten Up By Ohio Rally Crowd As President Calls Them Fat TMZ.com

Pushing and shoving ensues ... and a man grabs the protester by the hair while others -- including a man wearing a sweatshirt that reads "God's Got My Back" -- help hold the protester down.

Eventually, law enforcement authorities rush in and drag the protester out ... while President Donald Trump said the protester was a paid plant by the left.

He then said, "Look at him. Look at him. Terrible. Don’t we love law enforcement? Oh, he’s gotta go on a diet! He’s a fat guy. Wow. Wow. Gotta go on a diet fast. We all do."

Charlie rushed from the rally floor to the lobby to ask the protester why they decided to come out to the rally ... and the protester responded simply, "F*** Donald Trump."