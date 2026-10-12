Sen. Bernie Moreno Defends Columbus Day, Rips Indigenous Peoples' Day

Sen. Bernie Moreno isn't celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day ... in fact, he thinks the idea of swapping out Columbus Day is flat-out "dumb."

Charlie and Jacob are spending the week in Ohio, where they caught up with the Republican Senator in Youngstown Monday ahead of President Trump's midterm campaign rally.

Charlie asked Moreno what he makes of people choosing to honor Indigenous peoples instead of Christopher Columbus ... and the senator didn't mince words.

Moreno called the idea "dumb" and an insult to Italian-Americans ... saying Columbus shouldn't be judged by today's standards for his 1492 voyage.

He also reminded Charlie that Ohio's capital is named after the guy.

Charlie pointed out celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day doesn't mean erasing history ... but Moreno fired back that there are already "plenty of holidays" for that, arguing Columbus Day is about honoring exploration.

Then Moreno took the conversation Down Under ... joking about the British discovering Charlie's native Australia before ripping its famous Vegemite spread as "awful."