Rep. Max Miller Drags Ex-Father-In-Law Senator Bernie Moreno Into Divorce Battle

Rep. Max Miller is dragging Sen. Bernie Moreno into his divorce war ... Bernie is the father of Max's ex-wife, Emily, and Max is making legal moves to get Bernie to testify ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Max fired off subpoenas last week to Bernie and his wife, Bridget -- Max's former mother-in-law.

Max wants the couple to show up and answer questions about their daughter ... and what they know about the divorce.

Bernie was almost dragged into the divorce in 2025, but Emily and Max reached a settlement, only for them to rush back to court months later over new issues.

Play video content Video: Sen. Bernie Moreno Says Rep. Max Miller Tormented His Family TMZ DC

Bernie has been outspoken about his disdain for Max ... claiming he has tormented their family for years.

As TMZ first reported, Max and Emily have been going back and forth in court since their divorce was filed in August 2024. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter.

The divorce has been incredibly nasty, with Max asking for Emily to be examined by a psychologist and also claiming she made false accusations against him.