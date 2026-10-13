Trump Says He Checked Out Senator Jon Husted's Ass To Confirm He Was a Great Athlete

Play video content Video: Trump Admits Checking Out Sen. Jon Husted's Ass Fox News

President Trump was in rare form Monday night during a rally in Ohio, cracking jokes about checking out U.S. Senator Jon Husted's ass.

The commander-in-chief flew to the Buckeye State to stump for Husted -- an Ohio Republican incumbent running against Democrat Sherrod Brown -- and 2 other candidates in the midterm elections, which are just weeks away.

During Monday's televised speech in Youngstown, Trump launched into one of his impromptu comedy routines, telling the packed crowd that he was shocked to learn that Husted was a "great athlete" when Husted attended the University of Dayton years ago.

Trump said he confirmed this information on his own by examining Husted's body from top to bottom ... and then zeroing in on the senator's ass!

Check out the video ... after the butt remark, the crowd breaks out in laughter while Trump continues to talk about Husted's anatomy, namely his claw-like hands. But we should note that Trump also said he doesn't stare at men's bodies very often.