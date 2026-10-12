Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. Home Raided By DHS in Criminal Investigation

Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. home was crawling with federal agents Monday morning ... with investigators apparently digging into immigration documents connected to the Minnesota congresswoman and her family as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

A DOJ spokesperson confirmed the raid in a statement ... "Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice."

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Officials say the search is part of an ongoing federal investigation, but haven't publicly spelled out all the details. Two sources familiar with the probe told Fox News Digital that investigators are examining immigration paperwork completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

The development comes weeks after Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed Omar was the subject of a criminal investigation.

Omar has spent years batting away allegations involving her past marriage to British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi ... including claims that the two were siblings and that the marriage was intended to help him obtain immigration benefits.

The congresswoman has repeatedly denied those allegations, calling them baseless and rooted in bigotry. She has maintained that her marriage to Elmi was legitimate and that her immigration history is lawful.

She's also faced questions about past tax filings and financial disclosures. In 2019, Minnesota campaign finance officials examined tax returns Omar filed jointly with Ahmed Hirsi -- the father of her children -- while she was still legally married to Elmi.

As we previously reported ... the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct investigated Omar after a 2025 financial disclosure listed her and her husband Tim Mynett's assets between $6 million and $30 million -- but she was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

For now, investigators haven't publicly explained exactly what prompted Monday's search, what evidence they may have collected, or whether the probe will result in charges.