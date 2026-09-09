Rep. Ilhan Omar Cleared of Wrongdoing After Filing Overstated Her Wealth

Rep. Ilhan Omar looked like a multimillionaire on paper ... turns out, not so much.

The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct investigated Omar after a 2025 financial disclosure listed her and her husband Tim Mynett's assets between $6 million and $30 million ... far above her previous filings.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the OCC board voted 5-1 to recommend the House Ethics Committee dismiss allegations that Omar filed false or incomplete financial information.

Omar later amended the filing ... slashing that figure to just $18,004 to $95,000 after what her aides described as major accounting errors.

The OCC found there wasn't substantial reason to believe Omar knowingly reported false or incomplete information.

The huge discrepancy centered on businesses tied to Mynett, including a venture-capital firm and a California winery. They were initially listed as worth between $6 million and $30 million ... but the amended filing showed no net value once liabilities were factored in.

Omar's aides say she reviewed the original filing but didn't catch the errors because she isn't involved in her husband's businesses ... and relied on the accountant handling the paperwork.

Her latest disclosure, filed in May, reportedly lists assets between $20,005 and $125,000, along with student-loan and credit-card debt.