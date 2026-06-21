Rep. Ilhan Omar's Husband's Income Allegedly Drops to $200 in Disclosure Report

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her husband are facing new questions about their finances after fresh government disclosure forms showed major changes in how much money he reportedly made ... showing a significant drop in his annual income.

According to reporting based on Omar’s 2025 financial disclosure, her husband -- Tim Mynett -- is listed as not receiving a salary from his company Rose Lake Capital last year, The New York Post revealed.

The filing says the investment firm did not pay him any personal income during that time and the only money tied to Mynett came from a California wine business called eStCru ... which made between $200 and $1,000, according to the report, before shutting down earlier this year.

That’s a big change compared to the previous year’s filings, when the couple reported much higher estimated business values -- including figures that suggested Mynett’s business interests could be worth between $5 Million and $30 Million. Those earlier numbers led to public attention and questions about how the valuation was calculated.

After that, an updated filing was later submitted that changed the value of those business stakes to zero, alleging that the earlier numbers were the result of an accounting mistake.

Even so, the updated disclosure still showed Rose Lake Capital bringing in between $100,000 and $1 Million in revenue during the same period, in addition to the few thousand dollars wine business reportedly brought in before closing.

The changes in the reports have raised questions among critics about why the numbers appear so different from year to year. Mynett has worked in Democratic political circles for years and co-founded Rose Lake Capital in 2022 with longtime associate Will Hailer.