Trump, Rubio Reportedly Considering Firing Kimberly Guilfoyle Over Misconduct Claims

Kimberly Guilfoyle may be getting the boot from her cushy gig in Greece ... because President Trump and Marco Rubio are reportedly considering firing her over a growing list of misconduct allegations.

The former Fox News host -- who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and married to Gavin Newsom -- has landed in some serious hot water as U.S. ambassador to Greece, with multiple reports accusing her of questionable behavior.

According to the Associated Press, a senior U.S. official says Trump and Rubio are "extremely pissed off" over the allegations ... and could decide her fate as early as this week.

So, what's got them so worked up? For starters, Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor to cover a whopping $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for access to administration officials.

We talked to Eric Deters, the donor who Kimberly allegedly solicited to pay off her AmEx, on "TMZ Live" this week, and he did not mince words about his dynamic with the Ambassador to Greece.

She's also accused of threatening a Greek official, accepting improper gifts and pushing the business interests of a particular Greek company.

Welcome to Athens, @SecRubio! 🇺🇸🇬🇷 It is an honor to welcome Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Greece as he leads the U.S. delegation for the Sixth U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. His visit underscores the strength of our alliance and our shared commitment to advancing @POTUS’s priorities, including defense cooperation, trade and investment, and energy cooperation. The U.S.-Greece partnership has never been stronger, and together we are building an even more secure and prosperous future for both our nations and the region. @USAmbassadorGR

And here's where things get awkward ... Rubio was just in Greece last week, where Guilfoyle greeted him with a big bear hug despite the allegations swirling around her.

Rubio initially defended her, but sources told the AP his patience has been wearing thin as more accusations surface.

The State Department's inspector general is reportedly looking into the claims, though it's unclear whether a formal investigation has been launched.

Guilfoyle hasn't personally addressed the allegations, but her attorney has denied she did anything wrong.