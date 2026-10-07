Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Begged Trump Donor To Send $100K To Her Amex Account

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly begged a Trump donor to wire $100K straight to her American Express account ... messaging him "Honey please" as part of her plea.

According to Signal messages reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée was messaging former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters in July 2025 when she made an urgent request for a payment that wouldn't leave a paper trail.

Guilfoyle was allegedly trying to get Deters to pay down her credit card balance before her congressional hearing to become the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

On July 3, just 6 days before her July 9 hearing, she reportedly messaged him ... "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today."

She then sent Deters a PDF with instructions for paying an AmEx bill, telling him ... "You could just send it here."

Guilfoyle added ... "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Deters didn't end up paying, telling her it would ruin his marriage.

Guilfoyle and Deters were messaging for months before the financial request, the WSJ reports ... Deters was seeking Guilfoyle's help in getting the Trump administration to take a look at his personal tax and legal issues. He reportedly promised Guilfoyle up to $1 million if she succeeded.

He says Guilfoyle told him, "I will be your Trump ride or die, forever and ever" if he ponied up the dough to pay her American Express bill ... but he told the WSJ she never got him out of his jam.