Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hunky Gatekeeper Is Paid Gas Lobbyist

Hunky Member of Inner Circle Is Paid Lobbyist

Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle has been seen quite a bit with Christos Marafatsos ... and his inclusion at official meetings is raising some eyebrows.

Christos ... whom Trump once called a "good-looking guy" ... is not an elected or appointed official but a paid lobbyist ... the Wall Street Journal reported.

The thing is ... as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle has reportedly tried encouraging a few foreign governments to ink gas deals with the company Aktor.

And who happens to be a registered lobbyist for the gas conglomerate and has received $160,000 in payments? You guessed it ... Christos ... this, according to the WSJ.

In addition to attending multiple meetings across several countries with Kimberly ... Christos apparently flew her to Bulgaria on a private jet.

Aktor -- which secured a $6 billion deal with Albania -- told the WSJ that "Guilfoyle wasn’t improperly promoting Aktor’s commercial interests."