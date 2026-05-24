Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson Hold Bahamas Ceremony Days After Officially Marrying

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson celebrated their wedding in the Bahamas over the weekend ... just days after officially getting married in Florida.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday during an intimate ceremony on a private island attended by roughly 40 guests, including Don Jr.'s five children and several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Earlier in the day, Bettina appeared to tease the wedding festivities by sharing a photo showing off the couple's wedding bands.

TMZ broke the story ... Don Jr. and Anderson quietly made things official Thursday in Palm Beach County before heading to the Bahamas for the larger celebration. Marriage records, obtained by TMZ, showed the couple had legally tied the knot ahead of the destination wedding weekend.

Eric Trump told Page Six the newlyweds "truly light up around each other” and called their relationship "amazing" to witness.

One notable absence from the festivities was President Donald Trump, who announced Friday he would not attend due to obligations in Washington, D.C.

Don Jr. proposed to Anderson at Camp David in December while celebrating her birthday. The pair started dating in 2024 following the end of Don Jr.'s engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle.