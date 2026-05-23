Ivanka Trump Reportedly the Subject of Terrorist Assassination Plot

Had Blueprint To Her Home, Report Says

Ivanka Trump was on the radar of an Islamic terrorist who wanted to kill the First Daughter and even had blueprints of her Florida home, according to a new report.

Ivanka was targeted by Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a terrorist affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), The New York Post reports.

Sources told the outlet Al-Saadi got pissed after Iranian military honcho Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike ordered by President Trump during his first term.

As a result, Al-Saadi reportedly put a bounty on the Trump family, telling people, "We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,” The Post said, citing a former Iraqi official.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Al-Saadi in connection with nearly 20 terrorist attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States.

In the federal complaint, Al-Saadi is charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses and is in U.S. custody, awaiting trial in the Southern District of New York.