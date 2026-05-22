Tulsi Gabbard Resigning From Trump's Cabinet to Focus on Husband's Health

Tulsi Gabbard is exiting President Donald Trump's cabinet ... citing her husband's health as the reason.

The Director of National Intelligence informed POTUS of her resignation Friday, according to Fox News ... which also obtained a copy of her resignation letter.

In the letter, Gabbard expresses her thanks to the prez for being trusted to run such a critical role for the United States ... before revealing her husband -- Abraham Williams -- was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

She writes, "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle" ... before going into the numerous times he's supported her over the years -- including during her deployment to East Africa in 2021 and during her multiple political campaigns.

Gabbard will not be leaving her role immediately ... instead setting a June 30 departure date so as not to leave the president in the lurch.

She finishes off her statement with, "I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI."