Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Administration Over Jan 6. 'Slush Fund'

Donald Trump is as corrupt as they come … according to 2 police officers who say they defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection -- who are now suing the Trump administration.

D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges and ex-U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are suing the Trump administration for creating a $1.8 billion “slush fund” to reward insurrectionists … on taxpayers’ dimes.

In the suit filed Wednesday, the two men say the "Anti-Weaponization Fund" is the “most brazen act of presidential corruption this century."

Hodges and Dunn say they have “no doubt” the money will be used to line the pockets of Jan. 6 rioters … arguing the fund encourages insurrectionists to continue acting violently in Trump’s name.

As you know, over 150 officers were attacked or injured during the Jan. 6 riot … and Trump has already issued nearly 1,600 presidential pardons in connection with it.