Fight Breaks Out Jan. 6 Memorial March For Ashli Babbitt In Washington D.C.

It's January 6, so of course, there is chaos in Washington, D.C. ... and this time tensions are flaring at a march memorializing the Capitol Riot ... a fight broke out, and it's all on video.

Profanity-laced insults led to a physical confrontation Tuesday morning at the InterContinental The Willard hotel ... a large brawl ensued after a counter-protestor showed up to disrupt a memorial event honoring Ashli Babbitt and four others who died in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Proud Boys members and J6 convicts organized the event, and they didn't take kindly to a woman who showed up with a megaphone and started calling them "p****."

Check out the footage ... the mob surrounds the counter-protestor, shouting profanities at her and putting middle fingers in her face, and then a woman with an American flag comes over and kicks off the violence.

The brawl got so bad, police got involved ... and it looks like the woman behind the megaphone ended up getting cuffed and detained by the Secret Service, much to the mob's delight.