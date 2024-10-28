'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Sentenced to Prison in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case

Jay Johnston -- best known for the animated sitcom "Bob's Burgers" -- looks like he's going to spend just over a year behind bars for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

The comedian's lawyer told NBC News Jay was sentenced Monday to 12 months and a day in federal prison. As we reported ... Jay pled guilty back in July to one count of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

Jay, who was facing up to 5 years in federal prison, was arrested in California last summer and initially hit with 4 charges ... though 3 were later dropped.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021 @FBI

Johnston was pegged as a participant in the riot thanks to a social media post the FBI shared in March 2021 ... with the feds claiming Jay "participated with other rioters in a group assault" on cops guarding the Capitol entrance, and also "helped carry a stolen police riot shield out."

Jay even told an acquaintance via text message he'd been at the Jan. 6 attack ... according to previously filed court docs obtained by TMZ.