'Real Housewives' Alum Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested Over Jan. 6 Riot

Siggy Flicker's stepson has been arrested -- now facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after authorities say his stepmom posted pics of him in the building.

Tyler Campanella -- the former 'Real Housewives' star's stepson -- was taken into custody in New York City Wednesday and booked on five misdemeanor charges, according to NBC News.

The feds claim Campanella's stepmom posted pictures of him from inside the Capitol Building alongside the caption, "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you.”

On top of the pics of Tyler from inside the building, NBC reports it also reviewed footage of Tyler walking into Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot.

Tyler's political beliefs seem in lockstep with his stepmom ... a noted Donald Trump supporter who is friends with Alina Habba -- a lawyer who has represented Trump in the past.

Hundreds of people have been charged for their role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. with some receiving just a few days in jail while others got years-long sentences.

BTW, Siggy herself has denied she was at the Capitol ... despite some accusing her of being there that day.

Siggy starred in the main cast of 'RHONJ' for seasons 7 & 8. She left the show way back in 2018. She married Tyler's father in 2012.

