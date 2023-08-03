Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Donald Trump Arrives At Court For 2020 Election Interference Indictment

8/3/2023 12:59 PM PT
Donald Trump
Getty

Former President Donald Trump just pulled up for his latest indictment ... in which prosecutors say he tried to overthrow the 2020 election, leading to the January 6 riots.

Trump Arriving to Courthouse
AP

Trump sat in the back of a black SUV Thursday in D.C. as it rolled up to the courthouse. It's tough to see him because of the vehicle's tint ... but he appeared to give a wave. BTW -- you'll be able to see him better if you hold your screen at a distance.

As we reported, DT's facing 4 new counts -- conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights (to vote).

JANUARY 6 INDICTMENT
Fox News

Special Counsel Jack Smith spoke about Trump's latest indictment when it was unsealed on Tuesday ... saying Trump's involvement in the January 6 riots is a big part of their case. He was sounding pretty certain the feds have built a solid case against the former Prez.

Pro-Trump Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol
Launch Gallery
Storming The Capitol Launch Gallery
Getty

You may recall, while President Trump was impeached for inciting the riots, he was acquitted when his case reached the Senate floor.

donald trump truth social on being indicted

Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday -- before his new indictment went public -- to get ahead of the noise ... calling Smith "Deranged," saying the indictment is BS, and calling himself "your favorite President" in true Trump fashion.

The Classified Docs

Trump's already facing 2 other criminal cases ... one in NY state court about his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels before he was elected, and another in federal court in Florida about his alleged efforts to conceal classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House.

6/9/23
POSSIBLE PRISONER PREZ
TMZ.com

His triple indictment doesn't seem to be slowing down his campaign for the 2024 election ... and we learned Trump could lose in court -- even get locked up in prison -- and still serve if elected. Imagine that.

