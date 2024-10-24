Bronze Turd Monument Pops Up on Capitol Hill to Honor Jan. 6 Riot

A new monument has popped up in Washington, D.C. ... cheekily paying tribute to the failed Jan. 6 insurrection.

Check it out ... a bronze-colored statue was mysteriously plopped across the street from the U.S. Capitol, with a clear message about the pro-Trump riot ahead of the 2024 election.

NEW: New art installation outside the Capitol building "honoring" Jan. 6 insurrectionists for pooping all over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/V7FPAmi3CN — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2024 @jbendery

The faux monument -- which has a massive turd sitting atop a desk with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nameplate next to it -- features a plaque honoring the "brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election."

The message continues by calling out former President Trump, who "celebrates these heroes" as "unbelievable patriots" and "warriors."

No word yet on who is responsible for the installation ... but it's clearly someone against Trump's reelection bid.

As TMZ previously reported ... a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election -- which saw Joe Biden elected as president.

Several alleged insurrectionists have been accused of spreading their feces throughout the halls of Congress.