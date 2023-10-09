Capitol Rioter 'QAnon Shaman' Says He Still Supports Donald Trump

The so-called "QAnon Shaman" remains steadfast in his support of Donald Trump ... despite doing hard time in federal prison for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jacob Chansley, easily the most recognizable Capitol rioter, says he's still on Team Trump ... and he's not blaming the former president for the insurrection, or the prison sentences he and others received.

Play video content Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

In his first interview since being released early from prison, Chansley told Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan the riot wasn't Trump's fault in the slightest ... he says Trump should NOT be "blamed for the actions of free citizens."

The way Chansley sees it ... the rioters made their own individual decisions to storm the Capitol and Trump had no responsibility to bail them out or pardon them before leaving office.

The one thing Trump could've done, Chansley says, was start a legal defense fund for the Capitol rioters.

As we reported ... Chansley, who stormed the Capitol in a Viking-style outfit, copped a plea deal with prosecutors and pled guilty to obstructing an official proceeding before Congress ... after initially being arrested for knowingly entering/remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, among other counts.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison ... but he got out early after about 16 months, reportedly for good behavior, and now he's back home in Arizona.