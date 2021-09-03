Capitol Rioter 'QAnon Shaman' Pleads Guilty to Felony

One of the most infamous faces of the Capitol insurrection -- the bare-chested "shaman" wearing horns and face paint -- could serve hard time for the riot ... he just pleaded guilty to a felony.

Jacob Chansley, who many know as the "QAnon Shaman," pled guilty Friday to obstructing an official proceeding before Congress ... according to legal docs, obtained by TMZ.

According to the plea deal, Chansley agreed to accept a recommended sentence of 41 to 51 months in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 17 and in the meantime, he's requesting to be released from jail while he awaits his fate.

As we reported ... Chansley was arrested a few days after the Jan. 6 riot, on charges of knowingly entering/remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors claim he called the FBI and copped to being the man wearing Viking garb roaming the Capital with a spear and American flag.