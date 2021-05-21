Capitol Riot 'QAnon Shaman' Ordered to Get Psych Exam

One of the most infamous faces of the Capitol insurrection -- the bare-chested "shaman" with horns and face paint -- is going to get his head checked to see if he’s competent to stand trial.

Jake Angeli, who many know as the "QAnon Shaman," was just ordered to be hauled off to a federal facility for a psychological evaluation ... according to new court docs. The court says the psych exam will be conducted by a licensed or certified psychiatrist or psychologist, who will be looking into Angeli's mental health.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Angeli's legal proceedings will hit pause while the feds figure out if he's competent to stand trial.

As we reported, Angeli was arrested a few days after the Capitol riot, on charges of knowingly entering/remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors say he called the FBI and confessed to being the man wearing Viking garb roaming the Capital with a spear and flag.

Angeli's also the same dude who reportedly whined about not being able to eat in federal custody due to a lack of organic food options meeting his strict diet.