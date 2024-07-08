'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Jay Johnston -- best known for the animated sitcom "Bob's Burgers" -- is pleading guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

The comedian entered his plea Monday to a single count of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

He's set to be sentenced in October and faces up to 5 years in federal prison -- a fate shared by over 540 Capitol rioters, so far.

Johnston was arrested in California last summer and initially hit with 4 charges ... though 3 were later dropped.

He was pegged as a participant in the riot thanks to a social media post the FBI shared in March 2021.

Authorities claim he "participated with other rioters in a group assault" on police officers guarding the Capitol entrance, and also "helped carry a stolen police riot shield out."

According to court docs, he also told an acquaintance via text message he'd been there.