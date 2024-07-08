'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Jay Johnston -- best known for the animated sitcom "Bob's Burgers" -- is pleading guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
The comedian entered his plea Monday to a single count of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.
He's set to be sentenced in October and faces up to 5 years in federal prison -- a fate shared by over 540 Capitol rioters, so far.
Johnston was arrested in California last summer and initially hit with 4 charges ... though 3 were later dropped.
He was pegged as a participant in the riot thanks to a social media post the FBI shared in March 2021.
Authorities claim he "participated with other rioters in a group assault" on police officers guarding the Capitol entrance, and also "helped carry a stolen police riot shield out."
According to court docs, he also told an acquaintance via text message he'd been there.
By the end of that year, Jay was facing the music -- he was fired from his role voicing Jimmy Pesto in "Bob's Burgers," which was recast to Eric Bauza in 2023.