'Bob's Burgers' Animator Dave Creek Dead at 42 After Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek -- best known as lead character designer for the popular FOX animated series "Bob's Burgers" -- has died following a skydiving accident.

Dave died Thursday after suffering injuries in a skydiving accident last weekend ... though at this moment it's unclear exactly what his specific injuries were.

Tributes have been pouring in from his co-workers in Hollywood ... including "Bob's Burgers" director Simon Chong.

Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw — Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021 @chongster62

Bernard Derriman, a supervising director on the show, also paid tribute to his longtime colleague and tweeted one of Dave's sketches and posted pictures of one of the treehouses Dave built around bonsai plants. The work is pretty remarkable.

We lost a great artist and a great friend at Bobs today - our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here’s one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his incredible tree houses. pic.twitter.com/5yX4fZ8ZiQ — Bernard Derriman (@derriman) January 8, 2021 @derriman

Dave's other huge passion was skydiving. His Instagram feed has tons of video showing him making jumps.

The last video he posted was on December 28 and he captioned it, "Steep little break-off at 5,000ft." He included the hashtags "adrenaline," "happiness," "meat missile" and "fun."

The outlet CartoonBrew first reported his death.

Dave's credited with 79 episodes of "Bob's Burgers" since the series launched in 2011. Some of his other animation credits include "Central Park," "Brickleberry" and the film "Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown."

He graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 2005 and was also an adjunct professor there -- teaching character animation and workshops.

Dave was 42.