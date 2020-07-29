Skydiver Loses Prosthetic Leg During Jump, Farmer Finds It In Soybean Field!
7/29/2020 10:58 AM PT
It's a bird ... it's a plane ... IT'S A FOOT FALLING FROM THE SKY!!
A thrill-seeking double amputee lost his prosthetic leg during a jump in Vermont over the weekend -- and just when he thought it was gone forever ... A MIRACLE HAPPENED!
It all went down Sunday -- when Chris Marckres decided to go for a jump in Addison County, a popular skydiving spot.
Somehow, one of his artificial limbs became detached mid-jump -- and plummeted down to earth ... far from the designated landing spot.
"I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited," Marckres told NECN ... "I didn’t realize I had lost it."
Which means he also didn't see where it landed!
Turns out, Joe Marszalkowski -- a local soybean farmer -- noticed something out of the ordinary in his field on Sunday ... THE LEG!!
"You've always got to keep an eye out," Marszalkowsk said ... "It was literally a needle in a haystack as far as trying to find it."
Marszalkowski soon learned Marckres was on the hunt for the leg -- and eventually made contact with him so he could return it.
Marckres had offered a reward for the leg -- but Marszalkowski refused.
"I can’t thank everybody enough, especially Joe," Marckres said.
"We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world."
