Skydiver Loses Prosthetic Leg During Jump Farmer Finds It In Soybean Field!!!

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... IT'S A FOOT FALLING FROM THE SKY!!

A thrill-seeking double amputee lost his prosthetic leg during a jump in Vermont over the weekend -- and just when he thought it was gone forever ... A MIRACLE HAPPENED!

It all went down Sunday -- when Chris Marckres decided to go for a jump in Addison County, a popular skydiving spot.

Somehow, one of his artificial limbs became detached mid-jump -- and plummeted down to earth ... far from the designated landing spot.

"I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited," Marckres told NECN ... "I didn’t realize I had lost it."

Which means he also didn't see where it landed!

Turns out, Joe Marszalkowski -- a local soybean farmer -- noticed something out of the ordinary in his field on Sunday ... THE LEG!!

"You've always got to keep an eye out," Marszalkowsk said ... "It was literally a needle in a haystack as far as trying to find it."

Marszalkowski soon learned Marckres was on the hunt for the leg -- and eventually made contact with him so he could return it.

Marckres had offered a reward for the leg -- but Marszalkowski refused.

"I can’t thank everybody enough, especially Joe," Marckres said.