Harlem Globetrotters Land 13,000-Ft. Slam From The Sky, Highest Dunk Ever!

It's World Trick Shot Day ... and you know who's pumped about that?? The Harlem Globetrotters, which completed the HIGHEST DUNK EVER in honor of the holiday!!

The video is bananas ... Globetrotter legend Hammer Harrison jumped out of a freakin' airplane from 13,000 feet to attempt the record-breaking rim shaker ... and flew all the way down to land the dunk.

Not only is skydiving insane (props to the pro controlling the parachute), but Hammer managed to keep his focus to successfully complete the shot.

But, think about it ... WHAT IF HE MISJUDGED THE LANDING AND HIT HIS HEAD ON THE BACKBOARD?!?!?!

The Globetrotters made World Trick Shot Day an official holiday 4 years ago, so obviously they had to go big. 13,000-feet big to be exact.

Harrison also celebrated the big day last year by jumping off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, which was the previous highest slam dunk record at 855 feet. Equally bananas.

"We work on trick shots every day, though the skydive trick shot is not one of them," Harrison said of the jump.

"We practice them because it’s such a thrill for us, and for our fans. Our fans give us such great feedback when we post them. We love getting the chance to see what they can do, too."