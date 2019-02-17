Reese Witherspoon Serenaded by the Globetrotters ... With 'My Girl'

Globetrotters Serenade Reese Witherspoon & Hubby with 'My Girl'

Exclusive Video

Reese Witherspoon and her husband scored courtside seats to watch the Harlem Globetroters this weekend -- but they also got an unexpected Motown serenade out of it.

The actress and her hubby, Jim Toth, hit up the Staples Center in L.A. Sunday to watch the Globetrotters perform their magic on the court. The good thing about sitting so close ... ya might get called up and be put under the spotlight, which is exactly what happened to Reese.

She and Jim were then treated to the soothing tunes of The Temptations ... with "My Girl," of course. And, naturally, the couple got to two-stepping hand-in-hand.

Not exactly NBA All-Star caliber entertainment, but we're sure it was a great time for Reese and her family.