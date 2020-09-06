Skydiving Video Shows Parachutist Lose Consciousness

This is just so funny we had to show it to you. A man jumps out of a plane with his skydiving instructor and passes out, and wait till you see what happens when he regains consciousness.

Nothing is amiss as they sail through the air, but it's just too much for the skydiving newbie. He goes limp, but the instructor has things under control.

Let’s go SkyDiving he said. It will be fun he said pic.twitter.com/w1P5N1p8tb — Unhip.OldGuy (@UOldguy) September 5, 2020 @UOldguy

His scream when he comes back is both understandable and hilarious. Imagine ... losing consciousness, awakening and realizing you are hurling toward the ground with no open parachute.

We're assuming there was a happy landing, so go ahead and laugh.