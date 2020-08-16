Foster Kid in Oklahoma Gets Thousands of Adoption Inquires After Moving Video

Exclusive

A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy yearning for a family might get his wish soon, thanks to his "I hope one of y'all pick me" vid that tugs hard on those heartstrings.

The adorable foster kid, Jordan, has been in the care of the State's Dept. of Human Services for 6 years, but earlier this week he made it clear he'd love nothing more than to have someone to call Mom or Dad ... and the message really resonated in the adoption community.

Casey White, an Oklahoma DHS official, tells TMZ ... there was an explosion of interest in Jordan -- 5,000 online inquiries in the first 12 hours.

Casey says the department had to implement an overtime plan just to handle the calls and emails about adopting Jordan ... and it's focused on finding him the best home STAT.

Jordan's brother is also in Oklahoma, so DHS is looking for another family in the State so the 2 can stay close.

Jordan's been through a lot in his 9 years -- including some traumatic events -- so he needs a patient, understanding family ... preferably one where he's the only child or would have a much older sibling, so he can get the attention and support he needs.

Casey tells us the DHS is confident with the outpouring of love he's received ... he'll be with a loving family within 6 months.

We're told once DHS finds the right fit, there will be a trial period to make sure it's working out ... because he's had adoptions fall through in the past.

For that reason, Jordan's not even aware of his viral fame, because DHS wants to be very careful about not getting his hopes up and hurting him if things don't go according to plan.